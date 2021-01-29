There’s a new fire truck in the West Hills Regional Fire Department’s fleet.
A dual purpose truck went into service in mid-January, West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
“It will be our first out unit in Westmont,” Tauber said.
The truck, housed at the Luzerne Street station, is equipped with a 109-foot ladder for arial attacks and rescues, and packs a pump for fire suppression, capable of supplying up to 1,500 gallons per minute, depending on a hydrant’s flow, Tauber said.
The truck cost a total of $850,000, Tauber said. About $380,000 was covered by Westmont Borough’s insurance. A loan taken out by the department is funding the rest of the cost, Tauber said.
West Hills Regional Fire Department serves Westmont, Brownstown and the Westwood section of Lower Yoder Township.
“It’s quite a relief to have this,” Tauber said.
“It’s been almost two years without one. It adds security for firefighters. They can execute arial tactics and conduct rescues now much safer.”
Tauber estimates the new truck will serve the community for up to 30 years before it needs repairs.
Westmont Borough Council President Don Hall said the truck is a worthy investment.
“I think its a big boon for the West Hills fire department,” Hall said.
“There’s a big price tag that comes with it, but it’s proportional to the benefits residents will receive in having the fire department’s capacity enhanced.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.