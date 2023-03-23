JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – West Hills Community Church, 175 Woodmont Road, Upper Yoder Township, will celebrate its one year anniversary of its new building with special services at 8 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The service will feature a brief history of the church since its beginning in 2012.
There will be personal testimonies and a brief video highlighting noteworthy events in the church.
At 6 p.m., the church will hold a night of worship.
Following the worship, there will be a time of fellowship and dessert.
