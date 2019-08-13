Johnstown police responded to a reported shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s West End.
One male patient was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, Johnstown police Sgt. Pat Goggin said.
The shooting occurred in an alleyway off Laurel Avenue near Sheridan Street, Goggin said. The victim ran to the Dollar General store at 340 Sheridan St. for help, the sergeant added.
“The suspect is a black male in his early 20s or late teens,” Goggin said. “He fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly.”
Police were preparing on Tuesday night to review video surveillance in the area and collect more information. Anyone with information should contact Johnstown police, Goggin said.
