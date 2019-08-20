A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a stash of crack cocaine found hidden inside a safe in his West End home last year.
Leon E. Szewczyk, 35, of I Street, admitted to possessing with the intent to distribute more than 28 grams – approximately an ounce or more – of cocaine base inside the residence, prosecutors said.
At the time of his arrest, police said they found Szewczyk, his 2-year-old son and a safe full of drugs inside the residence after they originally arrived to serve a warrant on another man.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force and Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI conducted the investigation that led to Szewczyk’s arrest.
Two handguns were also found, according to prosecutors, but Szewczyk’s counts were consolidated to drug charges when his case was transferred to federal court over the past year.
According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, Szewczyk pleaded guilty to the drug charge before District Judge Kim R. Gibson on Friday.
Online court records show Szewczyk has a criminal history of drug charges, and Brady said the Johnstown man faces at least 10 years in prison for the crime. His sentencing is currently scheduled for Dec. 16 before Gibson in Johnstown.
Also in U.S. District court this week:
• Alissa N. Mosley, 30, received 60 months in prison and four years’ supervised release for violating drug laws in 2017. Mosley was arrested in July 2017 after a police raid on a Lower Yoder home netted $53,000 in heroin and $7,000 in cash, police said at the time.
Mosley admitted in court earlier this summer to possessing more than 100 grams of heroin related to a 2017 seizure of 5,376 baggies – or “stamp bags” – of the drug.
• Ramon Santiago-Sandoval, 28, admitted to possessing a prohibited object – in this case, drugs – in prison, which added 16 additional months in prison to his current prison term. Sandoval is being housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto. He was charged with the crime in October 2017.
