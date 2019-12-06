West End Improvement Group plans to again hold its annual Christmas Decorating Contest this year.
Judges will evaluate entries – throughout Johnstown’s West End neighborhood – on the nights of Dec. 16-18. There are five categories: techno, classic Christmas, over-the-top decorations, spirit of Christmas and decorations through a child’s eyes. Prizes will be awarded in each category. Winners will be announced on WEIG’s Facebook page.
