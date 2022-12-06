JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Surrounded by children and other folks filled with holiday cheer, Santa Claus led a “5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 …” countdown and then the lights sparkled on the Christmas tree on Tuesday night at the skate park in Johnstown’s West End.
The event, hosted by the West End Improvement Group, brought together folks to celebrate the season, as the lighting ceremony has done for over a decade.
“It’s for the community,” WEIG member Rose Howarth said. “The West End is a great place to live and raise your fam- ily. All Johnstown is. We’ve been doing it for a long time. We want people to know that we are a community. We’re an established community.”
Santa Claus arrived at the park on the corner of J Street and Fairfield Avenue with an escort from the Johnstown Fire Department.
“We always enjoy it,” Assistant fire Chief Randy Novosel said. “It’s a good thing for the community. It’s a good thing for the West End. I grew up in this end of town, lived here most of my life. I played on this actual playground many times in my lifetime.”
Looking to the future, Novosel said, “Hopefully, (the tradition) will continue for many more years.”
