JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An 8-year-old child playing with a lighter accidentally destroyed a three-bay garage on Monday, a state police fire marshal said.
The West End garage, which sits next to a Blaine Street home, was ignited after the child lit some gasoline that was spilled on the floor “to see what would happen,” fire Marshal Carl Richards said.
The child was able to escape without injury once he recognized the fire was spreading.
But his family’s garage was a total loss, Richards said.
The structure was used for storage and no vehicles were inside, Richards said.
Johnstown Fire Department was sent to the scene at approximately 4 p.m.
“It was extinguished despite worries the flames might jump to a neighbor’s home,” Richards said.
Authorities spoke with the child and his family about the incident and were arranging for the youth to attend a fire safety and counseling program, Richards said.
“At that age, children can be curious (about fire). It was clear he wasn’t trying to (destroy the garage),” he said. “But what happened can have very serious consequences.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.