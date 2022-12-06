JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A house fire early Saturday in Johnstown’s West End started in an upstairs bedroom, but the cause of the blaze remained undetermined Tuesday, pending further investigation, a state police fire marshal in Greensburg said.
Fire Marshal Keith Sobecki said the blaze caused extensive damage to the Glenn Street home’s second floor – and the Johnstown Fire Department has described the home as a total loss.
Both of the home’s occupants and their pets escaped the blaze, Johnstown fire Chief Bob Statler said afterward. One homeowner received burns on his hands while trying to douse the flames and was treated at a hospital, he said.
Sobecki said additional interviews are planned before a final decision on the fire’s cause can be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.