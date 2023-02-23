JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of a Thursday morning fire on Strayer Street in Johnstown’s West End.
Fire broke out at 3:25 a.m. in the rear of the two-story home.
A woman ran out into the street to flag down a motorist to call 911, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
The cause is ruled undetermined at this time, and Statler said it looks like it was an accidental fire.
City fire crews were on scene along with Richland Township and Westmont firefighters and West End and 7th Ward EMS.
