JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West End Improvement Group plans to hold its annual West End Pickers, Trash to Treasures indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 and 13 at St. Therese Church social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Lower Yoder Township.
Donations are being accepted, except for clothing, large appliances or large furniture.
Call 814-322-5558 or 814-248-8989 for pickup of your items or drop them off at the hall on May 10-11.
