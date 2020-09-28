Wessel & Company CPAs and Advisors, headquartered in Johnstown, has been named by Inside Public Accounting as one of the top 400 CPA firms in the nation.
The list is compiled and published on a yearly basis.
“Our team is excited to be recognized among the top firms in the country,” said Joel Valentine, Wessel & Company’s CEO.
The list was compiled before the firm’s recent merger with Perry & Company, located in Cranberry Township. That office expands Wessel & Company’s reach into the Pittsburgh marketplace.
As an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, Wessel & Company has the depth to address national and international needs, a company press release stated. The firm provides audit, accounting, tax, forensic and consulting services to a wide variety of clients.
