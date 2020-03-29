Financial advising company Wessel & Company is providing access to a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act webinar for its clients at 3 p.m. Monday.
The act addresses the economic impacts of COVID-19 and is intended to provide relief and recover to both businesses and individuals.
At the end of the webinar, participants will understand the key elements of the act, recognize the tax implications of the coronavirus and use benefits available to individuals and businesses that may provide immediate cash flow impact.
Anyone interested can register by visiting www.bdo.com and navigating to the webinars section of the website.
