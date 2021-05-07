Wessel & Co., a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm, has announced the following promotions in its audit and tax departments:
• Jared Black has been promoted to staff accountant III. Black is a graduate of St. Francis University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He joined the firm in 2016 and is a member of the audit department. He focuses on manufacturing and government audits, while also having experience with nonprofit organizations and school district audits. He is an active member of the Manufacturing & Distribution and ACE Niche teams and also a committee member of the activities committee and For-Profit Standards Task Force.
• Jeff Dagostino has been promoted to staff accountant II. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown with a bachelor’s degree in financial accounting. He joined the firm in 2020 and handles many services for the tax clients, including data entry, corporate and individual tax returns, and payroll tax returns. He is a member of the Strategic Tax Advisory team.
• Kate Duppstadt, CPA, has been promoted to senior accountant. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She joined the firm in 2018 and is a member of the audit department. She focuses on school districts, not-for-profit, employee benefit plans, local governments and manufacturing audits. She is a member of the Government and Not-For-Profit Niche teams and an active committee member of the activities committee.
• Lea Finnigan has been promoted to payroll specialist II. She is a graduate of Strayer University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a concentration in accounting. She joined the firm in 2017 and handles many services for clients, including data entry, preparation of payroll and payroll tax returns. She works within the tax department and is studying to become a QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor and a certified payroll professional.
• Victoria Grattan has been promoted to staff accountant III. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in information systems. She joined the firm in 2018 and provides audit services to school districts, not-for-profit, employee benefit plans and local governments. She is a member of the Not-For-Profit Niche team as well as a committee member for the activities committee. She is studying for the Certified Public Accountant exam.
• Amelia Hicks, PACE, has been promoted to senior executive associate. She is a graduate of Cambria-Rowe Business College with an associate degree in specialized business and legal administration. She joined the firm in 2015 and is a member of the audit department. She provides administrative services support within the audit department as well as support on firm projects, marketing and niche coordination. As one of the firm’s administrative consultants, she provides services to outside organizations looking for administrative support, guidance and knowledge building for their administrative professionals. She is a committee member of the for-profit group, for-profit standards task force and the quality control and Office 365 committees. She sits on the board of Birthright of Johnstown Inc.
• Stephanie Kohan, PACE, has been promoted to executive assistant. She joined the firm in 2016 as the client relations coordinator. She works within the Firm Administration Department and provides administrative needs to the firm such as processing, preparing correspondence, assisting on firm projects and events and managing client relations. She is PACE-certified through the American Society of Administrative Professionals and provides consulting services. She sits on the Wellness and Activities committees as well as the Office 365 Committee. She serves as treasurer for Best of Friends Inc.
• Katie Markum, CPA, has been promoted to senior accountant. She is a graduate of University of Pittsburgh of Johnstown with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She joined the firm in 2016 and is a member of the audit department. She provides assurance services for nonprofit, employee benefit plans and governmental audits, including school districts, boroughs, townships and authorities. She is a member of the Government, Not-For-Profit and Employee Benefit Plans Niche teams and an active committee member of the activities committee.
• Melia Pinkas has been promoted to senior accountant. She is a graduate of St. Vincent College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She joined the firm in 2018 and has experience in accounting, payroll and tax consulting services. Her future plans include studying for her CPE license. She is a member of the Customized Accounting Solutions Niche team and an active committee member of the activities committee.
• Evan P. Sokira, CPA, CFE has been promoted to senior fraud specialist. He is a graduate of Thiel College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, forensic accounting, business administration and finance. He joined the firm in 2017 and is a member of the audit department. He specializes in audits of government and nonprofit entities. He has worked on a considerable number of forensic accounting and fraud engagements covering various industries. He is a member of the not-for-profit, state and local governments and manufacturing Nice teams.
• Tanner Thomas, CPA, has been promoted to senior accountant. He is a graduate of Mount Aloysius College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He joined the firm in 2016 and is a member of the audit department. He provides audit services for various not-for-profits, school districts, local governments, manufacturing, government contractors, architects, construction and engineering and employee benefit plans. He is a member of the GovCon and ACE niche teams and an active committee member of the activities committee.
• Nicole Wissinger has been promoted to staff accountant II. She is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. She joined the firm in 2019 and is a member of the audit department. She provides audit services for school districts, not-forprofits, employee benefit plans and manufacturing audit clients. She also works with the forensic team. She is studying for the Certified Public Accountant exam.
