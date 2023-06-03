JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jeffrey Matula Jr. still considers himself to be a resident of the Prospect Homes where he spent 18 years, even though he has lived in Vine Street Tower for the past few weeks.
Matula and more than 200 other people were required to vacate the housing complex, on 30 days’ notice, due to structural concerns with the Johnstown Housing Authority’s buildings, specifically the ceilings, one of which collapsed.
He occasionally returns to his old neighborhood.
“I drink me a beer,” Matula said. “I smoke me a stogie. And I reflect on all the good memories.”
On Saturday, Matula and other members of the newly formed Prospect Homes People of 2023 Association gathered in Johnstown’s Central Park to discuss the future of the relocated residents and the possibility of returning to the homes in the future.
“Pretty much, the main thing right now is we’re putting a committee together,” said Matula, who was elected co-chairman of the group. “We’re going to start having our voices heard the proper way and try to get a response out of it. The community is tired of being heartbroken. We’re going to start having our voices heard. We’re tired of being shut up. We’re tired of being quiet.”
JHA worked to find new places for the residents to live, including in authority-owned properties, such as the Vine Street Tower.
Teronda Walker, who attended Saturday’s meeting, did not live in the Prospect Homes, but assisted several residents during the moving process.
“I’m just here to be a support system and try to get the people to come out and speak up about what’s going on,” Walker said.
Walker added: “I came here today to possibly make some major changes with the city, and the housing and the communities here. Bringing back our communities is very important, and that’s what I’m here for, just to help out and just to get some positive motivation in our communities here.”
The association plans to ask the authority for a meeting in the near future.
Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Mike Alberts said the residents will be updated when there is information to report.
