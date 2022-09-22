JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Health & Welfare Council and the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force will hold their “Wellness Isn’t Scary” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
The health fair is designed to raise awareness about health and social services available to the public. Attendees also will learn how to take care of their physical and mental health.
Parents are encouraged to bring children dressed up in Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat at each of the vendor tables.
Lunch and event tote bags will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those needing transportation can contact CamTan to schedule a free “Reserve a Ride.”
