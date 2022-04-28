JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When a plan to bring Afghanistan War refugees to the Johnstown region drew concern and even some vitriol from certain segments of the population, Johnstown City Councilwoman Laura Huchel wanted to find a way to bring positive attention to the impact immigrants are having on the local area.
So she and others organized the first-ever “Welcoming Johnstown,” a gathering that will feature music, food and presentations at The State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., on Saturday.
Nearby Gallery on Gazebo will also display an exhibit titled “We are All One – Arts Transcending Borders.”
“The event really grew out of a desire to celebrate our existing community,” Huchel said. “We realize that with some of the (news) coverage, they might not have been feeling welcome. There are doctors, maintenance people, accountants. They’ve got these beautiful cultural traditions and, more importantly, these exceptional stories, and I wanted them to have a forum to share that with the rest of the Greater Johnstown area.”
“We’re really hoping to give folks a glimpse into a side of Johnstown they don’t normally see – the accountant who does art work or things like that – that are culturally important to that person, but that might not be familiar to many other folks.”
The art exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“People express themselves through their arts,” Gallery on Gazebo Director Rosemary Pawlowski said. “In the case of the women who are showing their work in the gallery, they each have a different story on the places where they lived in Afghanistan. …
“Here are people who really have to fight for the opportunity that’s given to us. I admire people who recognize that they can make their world and the people they love better by advancing themselves.”
Activities at State Theater are scheduled to run from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Noon: opening remarks
• 12:15 p.m.: Stories of the Afghani: Elaha Soroori on fluid art and Rahela Majidi discussing life as an immigrant
• 1 p.m.: Dr. Shannon Nicoloff, diversity and children
• 1:45 p.m.: Richard Burkert, historic perspective on Johnstown and immigrants
• 2:10 p.m.: Aditi Sridhar, experience story with short film
• 2:45 p.m.: Tulsi Shrivastava, experience story
• 3 p.m.: Bollywood dancing with Shrivastava and Sridhar
• 3:30 p.m.: Keiko and Dave Hurst, experience story
• 4:15 p.m.: Italian accordion music with Jim Vizzini
• 4:45 p.m. – Yamila Audisio – experience story
• 5:15 p.m. – Michael Cashaw – “Banished” – moving forward
• 6 p.m. – Latin guitar and vocals music with Atayay Robles
• 6:30 p.m. – closing remarks
“I think (the event) is really critical,” said Burkert, president of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. “I think there’s a group of people that have spoken for Johnstown, who were very opposed to the idea of resettling Afghani refugees, and now we have the possibility of Ukrainian refugees. I think the original sentiment with this group (that is holding the event) is that we’re welcoming in Johnstown.”
