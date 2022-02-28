JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown region has long been built upon immigration, with people coming from across the world – England, Ireland, Italy, Slovakia, Germany, Croatia and, more recently, places such as India, Asia and the Middle East.
Other people relocated from elsewhere in the country, including when Black people moved to the area from the South during the Great Migration.
Their stories will be celebrated during an upcoming event called “Welcoming Johnstown” to be held on April 29 and 30 at a location to be determined, organizers said.
Plans are still being developed, but activities are expected to include immigrants sharing their stories – with music, dancing, food tastings, visual exhibits and lectures.
“Welcoming Johnstown” was created by the Johnstown Pro Immigration Alliance, in part, after there was some public backlash to a plan by Vision Together 2025 to possibly bring some Afghanistan war refugees to the city.
“I think the event is really intended as a celebration of immigrant culture and the things that immigrants bring and have brought historically to our community,” said Johnstown City Councilwoman Laura Huchel, an organizer of the gathering. “The purpose of the event is to celebrate. It does respond to some of the criticism we’ve heard of efforts to bring more immigrants to Johnstown by really supporting the immigrants who are already here in Johnstown doing great things, whether at hospitals or other major employers.”
Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit that is supporting the event, added: “Johnstown is a city that celebrates diversity. We are a city of immigrants.
“I just immigrated here a year ago to fill a job. Everybody who is not a (native) Indian, their ancestors immigrated here to fill a job. That’s the story of Johnstown, and that’s the story of a lot of places.”
Huchel said immigrants have “passionate stories” of “sacrifice and patriotism.”
“They want so badly to be part of the U.S. or part of our community and be successful members of our community,” Huchel said.
For more information, contact welcomingjohnstown@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.