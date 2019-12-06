BOBBY[mdash] Elizabeth H. "Betty", 86, Patton, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. Born July 20, 1933 in Spangler, daughter of Frank and Suzanne (Cramer) Shimko. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Michael; parents; and brothers, Joseph, Edward, and Frank Jr. Survived by chil…
BAKER[mdash] Olive A., 87, born in Windber on December 20, 1931, while listening to her favorite hymns she peacefully took the hand of her Savior and walked thru heaven's gates into her loved ones arms on December 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Wresley and Irene Berkey, her husband of…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.