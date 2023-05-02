JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Public gathering places across the country have become targets of violent acts in recent years – and churches haven’t been immune.
A violent 2018 attack on a Squirrel Hill synagogue shocked the nation, but incidents have occurred across the country since. Last week, a 20-year-old man was charged with tossing Molotov cocktails at a Chesterfield, Ohio, church.
A group of Cambria County law enforcement agencies are partnering with faith-based groups to educate the area’s churches on steps they can take to prepare for unthinkable acts.
“We’ve seen nationally over the past few years, public places becoming targets,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. “Certain places should be safe havens – and one of them is whichever houses of worship someone chooses to attend.”
Members of Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), Pennsylvania State Police and Cambria County Sheriff’s Department are partnering with Neugebauer’s office and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown police to offer a session on “Keeping Your Houses of Worship Safe.”
The program is offered to leaders of all faiths at 6 p.m. Monday at Pitt-Johnstown’s J. Irving Whalley Memorial Chapel. Heads of all area worship houses are encouraged to attend, he added.
“We want to help them be proactive in their safety ... and to ensure those they serve feel welcome and safe there, too,” Neugebauer told The Tribune- Democrat on Tuesday.
He said the event will focus on situational awareness, red flags and simple pragmatic steps houses of worship can take to prepare and react.
He likened the event – and preparation by religious leaders – to car insurance.
“You never want to get in an accident – you hope it never happens, but you make sure you are covered (with insurance) just in case,” Neugebauer said.
“That’s the thought behind this program.”
He noted the information provided will be similar to the training school faculty and staff receive annually to help them identify how to respond to different scenarios – and when to run, when to hide and when to fight back.
“It’s about taking simple, proactive measures,” Neugebauer said, “and our law enforcement officers are trained for these kinds of situations. They are able to look at buildings from a tactical perspective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.