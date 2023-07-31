WINDBER, Pa. – The surgical weight-loss program at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has been re-accredited by a partnership of two national surgery organizations.
Led by Dr. Taesun Moon, the Windber program is recognized as a comprehensive center by the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery through the two organizations’ joint Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.
“As a team, we are committed to providing optimal quality care to all patients within our program,” Moon said. “We strive to meet patients’ satisfaction and to continue to improve upon our high standards.”
The accreditation follows an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon who reviewed the center's structure, processes and clinical outcomes.
“Accreditation is an important way for patients to verify that a program has access to all the key resources necessary for optimal care,” Vice President of Nursing Sherri Spinos said.
