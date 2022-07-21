JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It will be time to turn up the air conditioning, jump into the swimming pool, drink cold beverages and find some shade as temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s throughout the Johnstown region this weekend.
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said the area will be “very warm and humid” on Friday and Saturday before the air cools off on Sunday.
“It does look like the weekend ends, so far as Sunday night, with a cold front pushing down into the region, so there’s going to be a possibility for some thunderstorms Sunday night,” Walker said.
The warm weather will provide an opportunity for outdoor recreation such as hiking, kayaking, fishing, camping and swimming. But there are serious concerns, too.
Dr. David Bencie said people should practice “common-sense-type preventive items to help deal with the heat.”
Bencie and Jackie Springer, a certified registered nurse practitioner, both from WindberCare Physicians, a part of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, recommend wearing lightweight clothes, spending time in air-conditioned spaces and limiting time outside if possible during the hottest hours, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Springer advised being on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion – dizziness, headaches, fainting, heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin, nausea, vomiting, fast pulse, muscle cramps and excessive thirst.
“If those things would start to happen, you’d want to make sure you hydrate, move to a cool area or an air-conditioned place, lie down and just take it easy,” Springer said.
Bencie said staying hydrated is “the key.”
“It’s important that your hydration starts even before you’re even thirsty,” Bencie said. “You should be drinking in preparation of going outdoors. … Water’s the main source of hydration. If you wait until you’re thirsty, then oftentimes it’s too late.”
