ROCKHILL FURNACE, Pa. – Rockhill Trolley Museum will hold its Johnstown Trolley Car Weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 430 Meadow St., Rockhill Furnace, Huntingdon County.
The event will showcase antique Johnstown traction cars No. 311, which was built in 1922, and No. 355, built in 1925.
Trolley rides will be offered at 11 a.m. with the last departure at 4 p.m.
Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children and children.
Information: 814-447-9576 or www.RockhillTrolley.org.
