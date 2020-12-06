A new website launched by the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program is designated to increase awareness among county residents of the drug- and alcohol-related treatment options available to them through the program, officials said.
The website, www.cambriadrugandalcohol.com, was described on Thursday by Fred Oliveros, program administrator, as “part of our ongoing efforts to make residents aware that drug and alcohol treatment is available at no cost.”
“Online searches are often a first step for individuals seeking information,” Oliveros said.
“Once you connect with us, we will help you navigate the process and remove the financial barriers that may prevent you from seeking treatment.”
The website includes an explanation of the process for accessing services through the program and an interactive map of all county-contracted treatment providers, with links to providers’ websites and driving directions.
It also has online referral capability, a contact list for the Student Assistance Program in county school districts and an overview of the Narcan for First Responders program, among other information.
In addition to the website, more information can be had by contacting the Drug & Alcohol program by phone at 814-536-5388.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.