Christian Science practitioner Patricia Woodard will present “Never Too Late to Experience Freedom” at 7:30 p.m. May 5 through Zoom.
The webinar will explore the practicality in today’s world of Christ Jesus’ life and works as recorded in the Bible and as discussed in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” written by the founder of the Christian Science movement Mary Baker Eddy.
Those wishing to attend can register in advance at www.abouthealing.org.
The webinar is free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by Community Foundation Christian Science Fund and the State College Christian Science Church.
Information: 814-238-6939.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.