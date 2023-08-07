JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The trio of counties are among 29 statewide that could potentially see tornado activity from a series of potent summer storms, National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Travis said.
A "tornado watch" doesn't mean anything is imminent, rather, that many crucial "ingredients are there" to enable tornadic activity to occur.
Travis said Johnstown already had one concerning storm pass through the area without serious issues, but the potential remained for another round of storms to hit the area late Monday afternoon and early evening.
'Rotation' reported in Centre County
Across the greater region, one tornado warning was issued in southern Centre County and a section of neighboring Huntingdon after signs of a "strong rotation" were spotted, Travis said.
If that were to occur anywhere else in the region, a warning would be issued and an emergency alert would be sent to cellphones within that corridor, Travis added.
He advised local residents to be attentive and continue monitoring local weather. If travel is a must, monitor news through local media or weather apps, take a cellphone and "have a plan" to quickly get somewhere safe in the event a warning is issued, Travis said.
Cambria County 911 officials said no weather-related issues were reported in the county as of 3:15 p.m.
A Somerset County 911 supervisor said its center received reports of trees down in the Meyersdale area, but no significant issues because of them. All roads remained open, 911 officials said.
Travis noted strong winds can cause significant issues – downing wires, trees and sparking outages – even without a tornado.
The following counties have been included in the tornado watch as of 3 p.m.
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.