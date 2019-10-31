Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early will transition to snow showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early will transition to snow showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.