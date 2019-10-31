The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 29 counties throughout central and western Pennsylvania. The counties include Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset.
The tornado watch is in effect until 12 a.m. Friday.
“There's a line of storms heading from the west. It's just going through the Pittsburgh area right now and it's going to move through pretty quickly,” said senior meteorologist John Gresiak by telephone at about 3:30 p.m. “The worst conditions in the Johnstown area will take place in about an hour from now.
“It's moving along pretty quickly.”
Gresiak said there's a “small threat” that winds could spin into a tornado.
“It's a small threat, but they should watch for it,” he said. “There's going to be heavy rains and damaging wind gusts.”
According to the meteorologist, the actual threat of a tornado in the area will be over well before midnight.
“It will be over at about 7 or 8 p.m.,” Gresiak said.
Residents in these tornado-watch areas are encouraged to stay alert for warnings issued, and then to take cover in a sturdy building if necessary.
“You want to be away from outside walls and windows. And you want to be as low as you can get,” Gresiak said. “If you have a basement, that would be a good place. If you don't have a basement, look for an indoor room or closet.”
