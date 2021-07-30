The National Weather Service, with the assistance of Somerset County Emergency Management, confirmed Friday that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the county the previous day at Laurel Hill State Park.
“The tornado began just north of Laurel Hill Park Drive and continued on a southeast track through a portion of the park containing several conservation buildings,” a NWS release said.
Significant damage was reported after the storm passed through the area on Thursday.
According to a separate Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources release, up to 75 mature trees were uprooted and snapped in the heart of the park, and several buildings were damaged in the unoccupied Camp Tree Army.
The NWS estimated that wind speeds reached up to 102 miles per hour and the tornado – classified as “weak” – had a path length of .2 miles and a width of 65 yards while it made its way through the park from 2:25 to 2:28 p.m. before turning east and causing more tree damage.
Farther west, on Laurel Hill Park Road near the intersection with Buck Run Road, scattered unidirectional wind damage was found connected to the rear flank downdraft of the tornado.
Park and forestry crews are working to clear roadways and remove hazardous trees and those areas will reopen once that is completed. The campground was not impacted and remains open.
No injuries were reported.
Other possible tornadoes are being investigated in Cambria County near Nanty Glo and Lebanon County near Fredericksburg, according to the NWS.
