WINDBER – Dennis Hutchison has been trying to bale hay all summer at his Paint Township farm.
But thanks to a string of steady showers since early June, he said he hasn’t had three straight days of dry weather to cut, rake and bundle the stuff for his horses.
“Now we’re at the point the nutrition in the grass is gone. I doubt we’ll even make hay this year,” he said.
But in northern Cambria County, Tommy Nagle is wondering how much longer he’ll have his supply.
He was able to bundle his hay back in June, but the ground at his 1,000-acre St. Augustine farm has been sun-baked all summer, he said.
“I’m already giving my cattle our winter hay supply (to feed on) because the pastures are burnt up. There’s nothing left at all out there,” said Nagle.
That’s been the story across much of Pennsylvania this year, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Joe Diamond said.
But the difference hasn’t been from one county to the next.
In many areas across the region, it has seemed like from one farm to the next, said Diamond, who serves as the bureau’s organization director in the greater Altoona-Johnstown region.
“I’ve talked to some farmers who say they are going to have record crops this year, and I’ve talked to others in the same area who aren’t sure they will have any more crops the rest of the year.”
Hutchison would know.
The Somerset County Farm Bureau president said he’s noticed a stark difference between his Paint Township farm and the next one down the road.
It has seemed like every time the sky opened up with rain on his farm, barely a drop fell a mile or so away, Hutchison said.
“How you’re doing this year depends on where you are,” he said.
Across Cambria and Somerset counties, narrow storm belts – bringing heavy rain, at times – have been frequent sights on the National Weather Service’s radar, Meteorologist Steve Travis said.
Despite a more than six-week period from mid-May through early July when the Johnstown area received little rain, Richland Township has recorded 27 inches of rain this year through Aug. 1.
That’s more than an inch above the Johns-town-Cambria County Airport weather station’s annual average for the first seven months of the year, Travis said.
But that doesn’t tell the whole story, he acknowledged.
Just a few miles south, parts of western Somerset County remain in a “moderate drought stage.”
At the 900-acre Quemahoning Reservoir, the water level has dropped nearly three feet since May 31 – more than two feet below its spillway, Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said.
“Other than times we’ve had a scheduled draw down, I’ve never seen it go that low,” he said.
It’s nothing to be concerned about, Greco said.
But the authority’s precipitation gauge provides an eye-opening explanation for it. The approximately 23 inches of rain it’s logged puts 2020 on track to challenge 1922 as the driest on record if conditions don’t change, Greco added.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Colbert said Johnstown’s airport weather station is one of just a few locations in west-central Pennsylvania at or above its normal rainfall total.
State College is just below the mark – but the area has only received two inches of rain since June 25, after seeing somewhat heavy rainfall early in the year.
While many farmers are struggling with the weather pattern across the region, it’s been a boon for others.
Despite the Que’s lower-than-normal reservoir, its multi-acre Quemahoning Family Recreation area and beach have seen record numbers of visitors this year.
Nearly 5,000 day passes have been sold since May, breaking the previous year-long record set in 2019, a report to the Cambria Somerset Authority showed last week.
COVID-19 closures and restrictions across the region may also be driving the public to pools, parks and outdoor offerings – but it’s not possible without welcoming weather, local operators said.
Despite public pools facing restrictions – and opening delays until June – Windber Recreation Pool’s numbers have been a modern-day record, Recreation Director Matt Grohal said.
With families able to spread out on the multi-acre, fenced-in property, the pool has been able to welcome more than 300 people at a time, he said.
“In the summer, we’re always busy on weekends. But this year, it has just been day after day,” he said, noting concession sales have followed suit.
Rebecca Benton, pool manager at Crichton-McCormick Park, said her pool also continues to fare well.
If it weren’t for the continued expense of extra cleaning supplies – including bottle after bottle of bleach – and added staff to move through the park to continuously disinfect high traffic areas, “we’d be having an amazing year,” she said.
A bright spot: Crowds keep coming and there’s hope the season won’t end in late August when school often resumes, she said.
For those looking for rain, the National Weather Service was predicting a greater chance of it on Saturday and Sunday in Johnstown and Somerset.
But while temperatures were expected to drop a bit next week, forecasts were calling for mostly sunny skies in the early half of next week.
It won’t matter for guys such as Nagle though.
He said he has hundreds of acres of corn that won’t be harvested this fall.
“I haven’t seen anything like this in the 10 years I’ve been farming,” he said. “And I hope I never do again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.