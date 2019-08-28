A planned flyover of Richland Township by a team of aerobatic display pilots from the United Kingdom has reportedly been canceled due to inclement weather.
The Red Arrows of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, who are currently on tour in North America, were expected to drop colored smoke as they flew over Martin-Baker America’s Jari Drive facility at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, but “low clouds and predicted thunderstorms” forced them to cancel, according to an email from Martin-Baker America spokesman Richard Johnson.
A brief speaking event featuring Air Commodore James Linter, the Royal Air Force’s air attache in Washington, D.C., and Matt Johnson, general manager of Martin-Baker America, is expected to go ahead as scheduled at around 10 a.m., Richard Johnson said.
Martin-Baker, the U.K.-based parent company of Martin-Baker America, produces the ejection seats for the BAE Systems Hawk aircraft flown by the Red Arrows, according to Richard Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.