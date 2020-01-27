Slick roadways caused crashes across the region Monday during the evening commute – with at least one person hospitalized following a Richland Township accident.
It was one of three accidents along Route 219 in the Richland and Adams Township areas, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
“It seemed like once the sun started going down ... everything started icing over,” Richland fire Chief Wes Meyers said.
At one point, the department was responding to two crashes at the same time – both of them weather-related – he said.
Fortunately, “most of them were minor accidents,” Meyers said.
One person was transported to Memorial Medical Center after crashing a car near the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport’s landing lights along the highway at 5:43 p.m., 911 officials said.
No other significant injuries were reported in any of the other crashes.
In Somerset County, Listie and Shanksville fire departments were sent to Stutzmantown Road after a vehicle skidded off the roadway, went into an embankment and tipped onto its side, a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.
No injuries were reported but state police were sent to the scene, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.