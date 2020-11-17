A Johnstown man and a Baltimore man face felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Ferndale Borough, authorities said.
Ferndale police charged Tarvelle Lamar Harris, 46, of the 400 block of Ebensburg Road, and Damian Broome Alfonzo, 45.
According to a criminal complaint, police stopped a Volkswagen Beatle carrying four people at Ferndale Avenue and Bridge Street on Saturday.
Police stopped the car for driving down Westinghouse Avenue without headlights and for having a loud exhaust.
The officer reported calling for a backup unit after noticing the odor of marijuana.
Police seized a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine, a crack pipe and $1,019 cash. Harris also was charged with prohibited offensive weapons for having an expandable baton, the complaint said.
Harris and Alfonzo were arraigned Sunday by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. Harris was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond. Alfonzo is being held on $5,000 percentage bond.
