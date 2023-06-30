JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An unexpectedly high bid on a final piece of the Johnstown Inclined Plane’s three-year restoration could jeopardize a spring completion date for the project.
Members of the Cambria County Transit Authority on Thursday voted unanimously to reject the $535,882 bid for the construction of a new passenger waiting deck along Edgehill Drive at the funicular.
“We will rebid it,” CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said after the special meeting. “I do not know at this time if the rebid will delay the reopening.”
The offer from Lone Pine Construction, of Washington County, was the only bid submitted for the work. Lone Pine is free to bid again in the next round, Lucey-Noll said.
The 132-year-old Inclined Plane has been closed since December 2020 while undergoing a major overhaul. Issues with designing and manufacturing components for the obsolete technology led to ongoing delays in the work.
The railway was originally scheduled to reopen this year, in time for the summer tourist season.
Meanwhile, the authority board approved a two-year labor contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1279, effective Saturday, pending the union vote scheduled Friday.
“Due to agreement amongst the parties, details will not be released until all members have voted,” Lucey Noll said. “Out of respect of the process, we have asked them for discretion as well until after all votes have occurred.”
