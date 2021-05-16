From the banks of Tubmill Creek in Fairfield Township, 6-year-old Corey Baird, of New Florence, was continuing a family tradition with a flick of his wrist, casting his fishing line into the water for his next catch.
Just downstream, Freddie Orzehowski, 5, of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, reeled in a brook trout, but his mind was focused on another prize.
“We want the big one,” he announced as a school of golden trout swam in the creek behind him.
For the members of Armagh-based Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited, the scene signaled a return to normalcy after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of their two-day fishing derby last year.
But it wasn’t just the fact that more than 200 children attended the event that had them smiling. It was also the sight of more than 60 of the kids carrying buckets of brook trout, golden trout and rainbows on Friday to stock the creek, said Nikki Shetler, club president.
“In all the years we’ve been doing this, we’ve never had that many kids show up to stock fish,” she said, “and that’s what we want to see, because the whole reason we started this was to get families outdoors together to teach them about the trout and fishing skills.”
For Ligonier resident Denise Matheson and her family, including Coco, 5, and Oakley, 7, the event was an introduction to the pastime. Her family moved to the area from Boise, Idaho, last year, and Matheson said it has been an opportunity to “explore” the Laurel Highlands.
Club member Ryan Podlucky, a Ligonier Valley Middle School teacher, invited them to the Tubmill Trout Club event – “and it has been such a great experience for us,” she said after snapping a photo of her son, Oakley, holding up a fish.
Shetler said that their local nonprofit has been holding the event for 20 years and, through local support, offers a prize and a hot lunch to every participant. The group has viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to lure people outdoors to discover or rediscover the region’s natural offerings – fishing included.
Matthew Kauffman praised the group for their effort. A waterways conservation officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Kauffman said the region’s streams, boat repair shops and bait shops have been busier than ever.
But in pockets of western Pennsylvania like those he patrols, including northeastern Westmoreland County and four Indiana County townships, Kauffman said he believes it’s the families who’ve spent their lives fishing the area’s local waterways who are driving up numbers.
“In this area during this time of year, it’s Saturday morning and it’s fishing season. It’s tradition for a most people around here,” he said. “What I think (the pandemic) has done is give people more time to take these kind of opportunities. They are fishing more.”
Dennis Baird, of New Florence, brought two sons with him Sunday. He has been bringing his family to the event for years and said he embraced the opportunity to spend the morning with his two sons along Tubmill Creek after last year’s cancellation.
“This is a good event,” he said. “I’m glad we’re able to do this again.”
