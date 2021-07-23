PORTAGE – While commending organizers behind a growing network of Cambria County recreation trails, Randy Stager said residents in the Mainline region were getting impatient.
A member of the unofficial Mainline Trail committee, Stager said it was taking too long to get to the proposed addition to the county’s trail network.
The Portage connection has been on the drawing board for Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority but remained on a back burner with the continuing expansion of the Path of the Flood Trail, Ghost Town Trail, James Mayer Riverswalk Trail and other projects.
“They do one heck of a job,” Stager said.
“You have to give them super credit.”
Instead of waiting for the county organization to move ahead, the Portage group has moved forward with its own trail development plans.
Backed with donations from Portage Borough, Portage Township, the Portage Planning Commission and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the group worked with nonprofit Allegheny Ridge Inc. of Altoona to complete a feasibility study for the trail.
The study, completed by Jim Laird of Laird Landscape Architect, included initial contact with property owners along the route.
This week, organizers attended a borough council meeting and held an informal community meeting to introduce the plan and discuss financing the next steps, which include fundraising, engineering, land procurement and construction.
Portage Township Supervisor Ben Selapak has helped organize the committee. He has been following the trail development process in other areas.
“They have been talking about it for 20 years,” Selapak said during the public meeting Thursday in Portage Public Library. “We took it upon ourselves to get it started in Portage.”
As proposed the trail would begin at the Portage Area Historical Society Museum, 400 Lee St., and end at the Path of the Flood trailhead in Ehrenfeld. It would cross the Norfolk Southern Mainline in Summerhill and follow Tunnel Street, which is old Route 53.
As chairman of the Allegheny Ridge Inc. board, Stager is looking into grant funding and lining up local matching funds. On Monday, Portage Borough Council earmarked another $5,000 toward the project.
Committee member Irene Huschak is ready to start now.
“We want people to ride in Portage now,” Huschak told those attending the public meeting.
With fundraising by local elementary students, the committee purchased stencils and paint to mark a bicycle route through the borough that will eventually become part of the Path of the Flood Trail.
Huschak admits it’s a baby step in the world of trail development, but hopes the bike route piques residents’ interest.
“Right now, we are going to give them a little bit, but we are going to get them excited,” she said.
With assistance from Selapak and township crews, a walking trail is being developed from the bike route’s Caldwell Avenue terminus through the Portage School District athletic complex property to Kane Run.
An engineer has designed a bridge made of plastic that can be installed over Kane Run for about $8,000, Huschak said.
She’d like to see community donations fund that project and is ready to post donation instructions on the borough and township websites.
“We want to make this a terrific path,” Huschak said.
“Let’s see what we can do as a community to build this bridge. If we get money to build the bridge, we can get grant money to buy the (trail right-of-way) property to Wilmore.”
Committee members already looking beyond completion of the Mainline Trail to Portage. Stager said another group of Lilly area residents is working to extend the trail through that community and connect to Hollidaysburg, with the whole network being part of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail from New York to the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Representatives of the 9/11 trail have agreed to provide “bike route” signs for the initial route through Portage.
