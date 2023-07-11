A group of children brought a splash of color to Stackhouse Park on what was an otherwise gray and drizzly Monday morning.
Girls and boys painted stones during the Brownstown Improvement Group’s first ever Kindness Rocks Project.
The colorful rocks will now be part of a garden box display at the park entrance that is along what is commonly known as the “Caddie Path.”
“This special little entrance to Stackhouse is kind of a hidden little gem,” Brownstown Borough Councilwoman Kristy Dickert said. “Bringing everybody out here today, just let’s them know, ‘Hey, this is here. This is Brownstown. We’re small, but we’re mighty.’ ”
The project was one of the first events held by the Brownstown Improvement Group that formed earlier this year.
“The amount of people we ended up with here, this is wonderful,” BIG President Jessica Bennett said. “You don’t see this kind of stuff in Brownstown. This is what we want to do. We are trying to build our community. To build your community, you bring people together, and then you make it a place where people want to invest. Then it will start to look better. You have to build it from the bottom up. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Along with the rock painting, the children – and adults – got to enjoy cold treats from the Good Times Ice Cream Bus, a business opened recently by owner Lisa Campbell, a Westmont resident. Campbell said she was at the gathering because “I want to be all things Johnstown and all things positive in Johnstown.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.