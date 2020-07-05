Just eight years after holding its first service inside a local movie theater, West Hills Community Church moved a step closer to opening its own worship space Sunday.
With ceremonial shovels in hand, church officials, members and community leaders broke ground on the project alongside Woodmont Road in Upper Yoder Township
“At a time we’re seeing churches closing and merging, God is seeing fit that we need to grow,” Pastor David Streets said. “We’re blessed.”
For the past six years, West Hills Community Church has worshiped inside Westmont Church of the Brethren on Sunshine Avenue. But average service attendances has grown from 175 to more than 325 in the years since and the churches total membership is more than 550 now – including a growing number of children who attend, he said.
The new building, which will be built on a section of undeveloped property at least 100 yards off of Woodmont, will feature larger space for youth ministry, more parking and office space, Streets added.
It’ll also give church officials more flexibility ability to plan and hold events every week, he said.
Portage-based Brickley Construction will handle the work, which will get underway later this month, Streets said.
Church members were joined at the event by Upper Yoder Township officials; Cambria County Commissioners Tom Chernisky, Scott Hunt and B.J. Smith; and representatives from 1st Summit Bank, which is financing the project.
In a prayer during the event, Associate Pastor Steve Vickroy said the new building will be a “great toolbox” to point people to God.
“We want this place to experience your love and peace,” he said. “This is your land. It’s all yours.
“We’re just borrowing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.