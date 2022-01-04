Johnstown police were urging the public to offer any information possible Tuesday to help them solve the homicide of a young Ferndale woman found dead in her car over the weekend.
And those who knew 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson were mourning her loss – online and in the Hornerstown neighborhood where she died.
“The difficult thing ... is that nobody called when it happened,” said police Capt. Chad Miller of the shooting.
Investigators are trying to pinpoint how long the teen was inside her Chevy sedan early Saturday morning before someone discovered the car on Wood Street just before 11 a.m. and called 911.
Sanderson might have been there “several hours” or more – part of a broader investigation into who pulled the trigger and took her life, police have said.
“Right now, we need the community’s help,” Miller said. “Our detectives are out there working this case and anything people in the community might know can assist us.”
Just because someone might not have witnessed what happened that night doesn’t mean they still can’t provide a vital clue about the teen’s tragic loss, added Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.
“Any information could be helpful to enable us to properly prosecute this case – whether it’s a timeline of where the victim spent her time earlier that evening, people she was with or even when they saw her vehicle,” Neugebauer said.
Those unanswered questions Tuesday were just part of the reason Kyleigh Hamonko was struggling to cope Sanderson’s sudden loss.
Hamonko, 19, described Sanderson her “best friend since childhood.”
And she remembered the Ferndale woman as a ray of sunshine – outgoing, loyal and always optimistic.
During times like these when life’s challenges brought dark clouds, Sanderson was always the one found a way to make life better, she said.
“This would be hard enough if she died for any reason. But someone robbed her of her life,” said Hamonko, adding that she cannot fathom why. “It just doesn’t make sense.”
Sanderson often “stuck to herself” and was working at a local hotel while saving up to enroll in an ultrasound course in Pittsburgh later this year, she said.
Hamonko, a Johnstown native now living in West Palm Beach, started a GoFundMe campaign online this week to help her father cover funeral costs.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the effort had generated $3,277 – as well as heartfelt tributes in her memory.
“The response has been amazing,” Hamonko said. “It reminds you that there are still so many good people out there.”
Tribute planned
Other friends were also planning a tribute this week to mourn Sanderson’s loss.
According to public Facebook posts, a balloon release and candlelight vigil was planned Friday on Wood Street.
“Everyone come Friday ... release a balloon for our babygirl,” one wrote. “Let’s get her justice.”
How to help
The public can offer information to police by calling the Cambria County nonemergency number – or by submitting information anonymously.
The City of Johnstown introduced a tipline “app” two years ago that enables people to send information without sending phone number or other identifiers the message originated from.
Tip411’s program software doesn’t collect IP addresses, phone numbers or any other identifiers. Police only receive messages, unless a tipster decides to offer that information, the company’s creators said at the time.
The information may be submitted anonymously by texting Johnstown police at 847411.
To talk to a detective in person, the public can also call Cambria County’s nonemergency number, 814-472-2100.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
