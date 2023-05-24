JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dave Leonard has been driving to Johnstown to see bands since he was a teenager, and although he’s heard several groups play throughout the years, the 59-year-old never got to see Foreigner.
That changed on Tuesday when the 1970s hit-makers rocked 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I’m a longtime Foreigner fan,” Leonard said.
He recalled the first songs he heard being classics, such as “Cold as Ice” and “Feels Like the First Time,” both of which the band played at the Johnstown concert.
Leonard, of Cherrytown, Huntingdon County, attended the event with his wife, Christy.
“We’re just ready for some good old rock ‘n’ roll,” he said.
Tuesday’s concert opened with Cage Willis who pumped up the crowd of 3,000-plus before the main act took the stage. He played several songs, including “Bones” and “Way Out Here.”
This was the first concert for 9-year-old Maximus Hummel, of Berlin, who was thrilled about the event. He was there with his parents, Shane and Yuliya.
“We love live music,” Shane Hummel said. “We try to go to a lot of shows.”
The family are big fans of classic rock, and Maximus Hummel was excited to hear Foreigner play, specifically the songs “Hot Blooded” and “Juke Box Hero.”
As soon as tickets went on sale they bought three on the floor up front so the boy could get a good experience, his mother said.
“It’s just fun,” Yuliya Hummel said of live music. “Tons of energy.”
Foreigner opened with “Double Vision” before moving into “Head Games.” Those hits were followed with “Cold as Ice” and several other popular songs, such as “Long, Long Way From Home” and “Dirty White Boy.”
“You guys look good tonight,” lead singer Kelly Hansen said. “Hope you feel good.”
He added that the band’s “only goal – only wish for tonight is we have a fantastic time with you.”
Hansen was often seen craning the mic over the front rows to pick up the attendees’ excitement, and at several points, band members got the crowd to clap along to the music or cheer.
For Greg Karlovich, of Indiana, this was the first time he’d seen Foreigner live and was loving it.
“It’s pretty cool for a small town like this to have these kind of shows,” he said. “It’s great – nice atmosphere.”
Dressed in an AC/DC shirt, the 52-year-old said Foreigner and similar bands were popular when he was growing up and he still enjoys that era of music.
The attendees went wild when the group played “Juke Box Hero” and even more so when the Conemaugh Township Area High School choir joined the band on stage to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” toward the end of the show.
