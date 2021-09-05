JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Residents of the area and out-of-town visitors alike flocked to some of the region’s festival’s during Labor Day weekend.
The Cambria City Ethnic Festival wrapped up on Sunday with a Veterans Recognition Ceremony at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The Rev. Mark Ruppert, pastor of Holy Cross, noted that September is a month to remember.
“This month beginning now and next week, we remember, we promise to remember on Sept. 7. We promise to remember on Sept. 11 – and not just the people that are lost,” he said. “Their names will come and go in history, not just the anger that was felt that some evil ones might have the audacity to attack what we’ve come to know as the beauty and ingenuity of freedom.”
“We also remember, beyond the loss of life, the sacrifice of our people that were lost in the 20 years since as well,” Ruppert added. “Some not knowing exactly, not seeing clearly the end. Some on command that were willing to serve their people back home, and so we remember them this day. We remember the precious freedom, blood-bought freedom and the unparalleled vision of freedom in the world.”
Paul Kushner, church member and Veteran Community Initiatives winner of the 2021 Ed Cernic Sr. Award for his dedication to veterans, recognized Korean War veterans during the ceremony.
Veteran Community Initiatives President and CEO Tom Caulfield served as the speaker for the ceremony.
“In planning this ceremony,” he said, “our hope was to shed a strong light on our today’s current military, with all the difficulties and hardships and sacrifices being made everyday by our military until their mission is accomplished – and with our military, it always is accomplished – in addition to honoring and praying every day for our current troops.”
Sharon Brush, of Johnstown’s West End, and her husband Ralph were at the festival Sunday, including the veterans’ recognition ceremony, for the first time in several years.
“We just like to come down here and see the people and get some food and just enjoy the crowds,” she said, adding that she was hoping to eat some pierogis, haluski and lamb.
At the Log House Arts Festival at the Cambria County Community Arts Center in Westmont, attendees had a variety of food and craft vendors to choose from. Amon Kelly, of Southmont, said she had recently moved to the area from Boston and was enjoying the festival with her daughter, Eilee, 23 months.
“We just moved two months ago from Boston and here we have a lot of things to do, not like Boston,” she said.
Kelly said that she bought some food items but found so many things that she had wanted to purchase.
“I just keep looking around but I keep thinking about my pocketbook,” she said.
Bryanne Boring-Miscoe, of Pittsburgh, was at the event with her business, Moon and Yarn; she creates woven tapestries with hand-spun yarn. Boring-Miscoe said she had family from the area and wanted to do a hometown show, since she had never participated in a craft show in Johnstown before.
“It’s been really busy. Sunday has been a little bit dreary, but we still have a really good crowd,” she said of the weekend’s business. “Yesterday, we had a really good crowd. A lot of people were coming in from the Westmont-Richland (high school football) game. ... It’s been a lot of fun.”
Periodic rain showers didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying food, crafts and company at the Forest Hills Festival in St. Michael on Sunday.
Melissa Gerber and her grandmother, Val Trovato, both of Johnstown, said they have attended the festival for many years.
“We like the food, music, crafts. There’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Gerber said.
Lois Groman, of Sidman, who was showing decorative wood, said she loves interacting with people at the festival each year.
“I enjoy this kind of work. I enjoy painting, and the people, and doing my painting for everyone, and seeing how they like my stuff and what I paint and how I paint. I’m a people person,” she said.
The Forest Hills Festival continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Also underway is the American Legion County Fair in Ebensburg, which continues through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.