The Robojays from Johnstown Christian School took the top prize in this year’s PA Central First Lego League competition on Monday, topping a field of 11 area teams.
JCS took second place overall for the region the previous year, and the last time they won first place was at the 2013-14 contest.
“It was great to see they built on the success of last year,” coordinator and teacher Eric Yacko said.
Learning the Robojays had won was exciting for the students and their parents.
Noelle Lushko, a first-year member in fifth grade, said it was a shock to win.
She watched the virtual announcement with her mother online.
Noelle said when the Robojays were named the winners, her mom jumped up and started dancing.
“It was really fun,” she said.
Lydia Hostetter, an eighth-grade student in her third year on the team, was also happy about the competition results.
“I was really excited,” Lydia said. “We had a great year, and I think the tournament went really smooth.”
She also noted how different this year’s contest was compared to others.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Lego League teams could participate either virtually or in person during a scheduled time at the Appalachia Intermediate Unit Eight.
Yacko thinks the Robojays were one of three that chose the in-person option.
That provided some one-on-one time with the judges, but also made the competition strange for the students who are used to being surrounded by dozens of other teams.
“It was a lot different than having 44 teams packed in a gym,” Lydia said.
Brandon Carr, another eighth-grader, said he wasn’t sure if the competition would be more difficult due to the pandemic adjustments.
The seven Robojays students met Monday in their lab at the school with Yacko and opened the package from the league containing the first-place trophy.
They were surprised to find they had also received a trophy for the highest robot performance award.
What’s next for the team is uncertain.
Typically, the group would be invited to a world competition, but at this time, it’s unclear if that contest will be held due to the pandemic, Yacko said.
The Robojays were on their way to the competition last year, but the event was canceled.
