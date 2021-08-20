JOHNSTOWN – Sean Mullen paused for a few seconds.
He had been asked what were his feelings and thoughts when seeing recent images coming from Afghanistan of the Taliban regaining control of the country following a two-decade war.
“That’s a great question,” said Mullen, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was deployed in 2003 and again in 2009.
More silence.
Then Mullen finally answered.
“I’m proud,” he said. “We did our job, the group that I went over with. And I had to separate myself in time. What’s happening now is not definitive of something I did 12 years ago. We protected each other. We protected the Afghans. We were trying to make a difference in that area of the country to make it better for people.
"And, for our small portion, maybe we had the two steps forward before the steps back. But we did progress.”
'It was dubious hope'
On Oct. 7, 2001, a United States-led coalition launched an attack against Afghanistan to go after al-Qaida and remove the Taliban following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that occurred almost 20 years ago. The Taliban were quickly overthrown.
A more free government was created. Women and girls gained previously denied rights in society. Infrastructure was built.
And the United States spent more than $1 trillion fighting a war and building that nation.
Mullen served as a logistics officer at the embassy during his first tour and with an engineer support battalion during his second time in the war zone.
“It was dubious hope,” said Mullen when talking about his second deployment. “That’s how I would define that. We were there. We had recommitted to them. The people that we were working with obviously are the people that were willing and accepting of that. Right? Of course. Or they were the people that just didn’t have anything else to do and that was a way that they could make a living or support their families. I’d say ‘dubious hope’ is the best I could do.”
But a stable government was never truly established.
When United States troops recently withdrew – a decision made by President Joe Biden – the Talbian quickly came back to power, seizing Kabul, the capital, on Sunday with almost no resistance, leading to a hasty and confused evacuation.
“We tried to build an environment that those individuals that live in that country, on their own volition, could build upon to make life better,” said Mullen, a 21-year veteran who recently retired in Johnstown. “I think we did that well. But we have a thinking enemy, and they just waited. So temporally, I think we did our jobs as we were asked to well, as the branches and as the military in general, even if the overall long range was not obtainable or if we missed it as a nation.
“The United States is trying to go to a country in an area of the world to make it better for humans. How can you fault that? If we didn’t do it, we can be unhappy. We can be displeased with our performance. But we really can’t be unhappy with why we did it. The intent behind it is still pure.”
'Frustrating' outcome
Survivors of some other recent U.S. wars can empathize with what veterans of Afghanistan are feeling.
“It’s frustrating because there are people there that want to live a better life than what they obviously had under (Iraq President) Saddam Hussein and then obviously under the rule of the Taliban,” said Horace “Chad” Pysher, a command sergeant major with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who served in Iraq from June 2005 to June 2006.
“It’s very frustrating to see that they are losing that opportunity, especially in Afghanistan, right now. The effort and the sacrifice of so many didn’t give the people of Afghanistan what the majority, I would say, would really want.”
For Army veteran Tom Caulfield, who spent a year in the Vietnam War, seeing Kabul fall was similar to when North Vietnam's troops captured Saigon in 1975, forcing the evacuation of approximately 7,000 people – 1,500 Americans and 5,500 Vietnamese.
“One part of my brain is saying that this is deja vu all over again,” Caulfield said. “We didn’t have a plan. No one knew what was going on. It was like Vietnam. There are so many similarities. We had trained the Vietnamese, the South Vietnamese. In our hearts, even though we gave it our best, we knew it was going to be difficult for them to hold the line against the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong. We did our best. They couldn’t hold it.”
Caulfield said, in both cases, “political landscaping caused the problems.”
He described it as “mind-boggling” that officials did not realize how quickly Kabul would fall.
“Would it be any better 10 years down the road?” Caulfield asked. “No, I’m sure it wouldn’t. It doesn’t matter if it was 2021, like it is now, or 2031. What would happen is they would be taking over again.”
