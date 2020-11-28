Shopping small this year is important for Patty Heilmann, of Salix, who found herself wandering through Classic Elements in downtown Johnstown on Saturday.
"I'm not doing the big stores this year," Heilmann said.
Instead, she wants to patronize local shops and decided to visit the city to see what was available on Small Business Saturday – a movement started by American Express 10 years ago to bring holiday shopping to smaller enterprises.
This year, the shopping day has seen increased attention because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heilmann was looking for Christmas gifts and said Classic Elements had exactly what she wanted.
Her next stop was Young Heart Books and Toys in Westmont.
Michele Adams and Jennifer Galiote, Classic Elements co-owners, weren't sure what to expect this year because of the pandemic, but were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.
There was an eight-customer limit in the store Saturday and at one point there were patrons waiting to get in, Adams said.
"We appreciate the support of all the community members that stopped by," Galiote added.
Despite the virus, the pair reported their store was doing well after celebrating the one-year anniversary this fall.
Mike Messina, Chameleon Bookstore owner, saw similar success Saturday.
He opened at 11 a.m. and within an hour was inundated with customers perusing his wares.
"Right around noon it was non-stop," Messina said. "I've done quite well."
He also mused on the importance of patronizing small businesses, especially this year, and expressed gratitude for the support from the community.
"It makes me feel like people really care," Messina said.
Some of his customers Saturday were Jim and Evelyn Haggerty, of Johnstown.
The two spent the day visiting several stores in the downtown area with their daughters and future son-in-law.
"We like to come downtown to reminisce," Evelyn Haggerty said.
In addition to Chameleon, the group stopped at Blaine Boring Chocolates, Main Street Hobby and Coney Island.
Jim Haggerty said that he and his family always try to support small businesses and appreciate what's available in the city.
"We don't want to go out of town when we have it right here," Evelyn Haggerty said.
