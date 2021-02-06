With about 50 Johnstown region leaders on a Zoom call, Pitt-Greensburg professor Melissa Marks offered an example of implicit or unconscious bias in action.
There may be a situation in a business meeting of equals, and someone wants coffee. “Who is the person who is usually asked to get coffee?” she said.
The participants universally agreed that task would typically fall to a female staffer.
“That right there sets a tone,” Marks said. “Everyone else in the company will assume the woman is there to get people what they need.”
Marks stressed that observers of unconscious bias in action must decide how to react.
“When you let it slide, you are giving tacit approval for others to do it,” she said. “There is no such thing as an innocent bystander.”
Implicit bias affects people’s treatment of individuals of different races, ages, genders, abilities and geographies, said Marks, whose areas of research include multicultural education and diversity.
An unconscious bias is automatic and out of our control, she said.
“Unconscious biases – and we all have them – affect actions,” she said. “They are hard to change, but awareness helps us change our actions.”
‘Health care is impacted’
The first of four monthly training sessions offered to the Johnstown community on implicit bias was held Jan 25. Marks plans to dig deeper into the topic in the next sessions, which are free and hosted by the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
When Conemaugh Health System Chief Executive Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore received an email about the training, she and several other physicians jumped on it, she said.
She said she was impressed by the volume and variety of participants across the Johnstown region for the training.
“This is something that impacts every single human and how we interact with people no matter what your role is in the community,” Dunmore said. “Through being informed about it and receiving training, you can learn how to work around things like implicit bias.”
Dunmore said she has had similar training in the past.
“I am aware how it has a subconscious impact on how we perceive things,” she said. “I’m struck by how significant it is, and how susceptible the human brain is to it – even if we like to think otherwise.”
In the health care field, there are well-documented disparities in care among racial and ethnic groups, she said.
For example, Blacks are less likely to be referred for more aggressive cardiac treatment than whites, shows research that can be found through the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine website.
“Hispanics with long bone fractures are more likely not to receive pain medication, and the list sadly goes on,” Dunmore said. “There’s a lot of data to show how people’s health care is impacted by their race. Implicit bias could play a role in that. Health-care providers must be aware of the topic and how that plays a part in health care.”
Dunmore said disparities are a constant topic of discussion. She plans to share information about implicit bias to Conemaugh Health System’s physicians in training, she said.
“You can’t deny the impact,” she said. “Your brain makes an association and jumps to a conclusion.”
‘Bias becomes attitudes’
Bill Cacciotti, assistant principal of Greater Johnstown Middle School, is also participating in the training.
He emphasized the effectiveness of an exercise Marks employed in the first session to show that everyone has unconscious biases.
Marks provided multiple photos of the same man. In each photo, he wore the same neutral expression but was dressed differently. In one photo he wore a suit, in another he wore a headband and a sleeveless T-shirt.
Based only on examination of a photo, participants in the training instantly shared ideas instantaneously of what they believed the man did for a living, what his general characteristics are and what his name is.
“It was great to see how implicit bias becomes attitudes toward people we don’t know,” Cacciotti said. “I deal with student discipline every day. As much as I know teachers want to say, ‘No I don’t have it,’ everybody does.”
‘Valuable for our teachers’
Marks referenced studies showing racial disparities in school suspensions.
Marks also discussed studies showing that when adults were asked to watch a group of children for troublemakers, they picked out Black children. In other studies, they helped nicely groomed children while they yelled at children who were disheveled.
“For us in education, understanding unconscious bias is extremely valuable for our teachers,” Cacciotti said. “What do I do differently with this knowledge? In order to do no harm to others, we have to understand where they come from.”
Johnstown Police Department’s Interim Chief Chad Miller said he seeks out all the training he can get about how to govern unconscious thoughts.
“Personally, I’m looking to bringing implicit bias training more and more to the department,” he said.
The police department is already completing another annual training through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission, but Miller is also attending the sessions led by Marks.
“The whole goal of this is to make better officers and a better department,” he said. “Professor Marks was absolutely knowledgeable on the topic.”
