WCRO AM 1230’s “Timeless Favorites” can also now be heard on FM 102.9.
The upgrade to include an FM signal will allow WCRO to be more competitive in the Johnstown radio market, the station said in a press release.
WCRO is owned by the Greater Johnstown School District, “for the enhancement of students education and community involvement,” the release said.
The station is currently operated by Lightner Communications.
Beginning with the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend and running through New Years Day, WCRO 1230 AM and 102.9 FM will play all holiday favorites continuously.
