JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local water rescue teams are searching the Stonycreek River by the Horner Street Bridge for a boy, said residents watching the search from the banks of the river walls.
Jackson Township water rescue team, Johnstown Fire Department and Johnstown Police are on the scene.
A call to 911 was made Saturday evening when other children emerged from the river, but allegedly said another child was still in the river.
Although the water is shallow, there are pockets where divers have been fully submerged as they search.
Neighbors said the missing boy is about 70 pounds and is on the autism spectrum.
