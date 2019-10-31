WINDBER – The average water customer in the Windber region will pay $2.50 a month more for their public water next year.
It’s an approximately 10% increase needed primarily to cover the cost to add a 500,000 gallon storage tank in Ogle Township – one that will help supply the Windber Area Authority’s 9,400 population territory, Authority Manager Dennis Mash said.
“We’ve been planning this project for years, and it’s gotten to the point our existing (storage) tank needs to go offline for maintenance. Without a second tank, we can’t take it offline for service,” Mash said.
The new tank would be built next to the current one alongside Crumb Road, giving the authority expanded storage capacity once both storage tanks are operational, Mash said, noting the increased supply will alleviate the strain on the provider’s well system.
The Windber Area Authority serves 4,000 customers. Most of them are residential homes spread across Windber, Paint Borough, Paint Township and Scalp Level, as well as a portion of Richland Township.
The rate increases will go into effect throughout that territory in January, Mash said. And those increases have several tiers, with the base – zero to 2,000 gallons per-month rate – in line for a $2 adjustment.
That will bring the base rate from $19.35 to $21.35.
Mash said the typical home uses 4,000 gallons a month.
A customer using that amount – or as much as $10,000 gallons monthly – will pay $28.35, rates show. That’s up from $25.85.
Individual increases above that range from 30 to 50 cents per tier, depending on the additional amount of water used.
Mash said the revenue generated from the rate increases will be used to pay off a $1 million low-interest PennVEST loan over the next 20 years. The first payment is due in early 2020, he said.
A portion of the rate revenue is also being set aside to ramp up the replacement of aging water lines in some areas of the Windber area. Some stretches of line are original lines, dating back to 1897, he said.
Mash said the authority’s most recent rate increase was in 2014 due to a water transmission line project.
