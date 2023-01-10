SOMERSET – Water line breaks have forced Somerset County officials to relocate a district judge’s office, the public defender’s office and the Child Advocacy Center.
The temporary move will likely last at least two weeks, county officials said.
All three offices are located in a two-story building at 218 N. Kimberly Ave., Somerset, where two water lines broke after the area warmed up from late December’s freezing temperatures, Court Administrator Tammy Escalera said. The damage was significant on the first floor and in the basement, she said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary issued an order Monday relocating hearings and arraignments that had been scheduled in District Judge Kenneth Johnson’s District Court 16-3-03. Those proceedings will be held until Jan. 23 at District Court 16-3-05 at 2924 New Centerville Road near Rockwood.
All payments, filings and related documents can be accepted at Jury Room No. 1 at the Somerset County Courthouse, 111 E. Union St., Somerset, Geary ordered.
Anyone who needs to make a payment can also do so online at ujsportal.pacourts.us/PAePayFCR/Index.
For immediate assistance on matters related to District Court 16-3-03, call 814-445-7442.
Escalera said the Somerset County Public Defender’s Office and its staff are working in the former jury commissioner’s office for now.
