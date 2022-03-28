EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough is continuing to deal with leaks in its water lines.
Public Works Director Jeff Evans told the Ebensburg Borough Municipal Authority at its monthly meeting Monday that three leaks that occurred earlier this month were due to pipes that had corroded due to corrosive soil in the area.
“We had three pretty significant leaks. They were all related to pipes rupturing on the outside or the inside due to poor condition,” Evans said.“It’s just bad news. They’re all bad. All three of them were related to corrosion problems.”
Evans said that the borough will need to look at ways to deal with the corrosion in the future.
On March 21, leaks on Lovell Avenue and Mini Mall Road resulted in little to no water pressure in some areas and caused a boil-water notice for residents.
According to Evans, the pipe along Mini Mall Road was leaking around 1,000 gallons a minute and was built around 1990. He added that the pipe on Lovell Avenue had been leaking for about a week but was an “oddball” size and had to be specially ordered.
Evans said that, over time, these types of leaks have become more common.
“That’s what we’re seeing a lot more of now, of these really bad rotted-away pipes," he said.
"We used to have 10-inch lines with pencil-sized holes, now we have 12-inch lines with holes like this,” he said, making a baseball sized circle with his hands.
At the borough council meeting that followed the municipal authority meeting, Borough Manager Kelly Cook told council that another leak occurred over the weekend.
“We had another break over the weekend in Crestwood, but that was repaired. That was an easier fix than the previous fix,” she said.
During the municipal authority meeting, Cook also advised residents and business owners in the area to register to receive calls from the Swift-Reach alert system.
She said that while the system would issue calls all at once in an emergency situation, only seven people were called during the boil-water advisory by the system due to number updates, and the rest needed to be called by personnel, which she said takes longer.
Information on SwiftReach is located on the borough’s website at ebensburgpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.