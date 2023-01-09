SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset Borough district judge's office will remain closed for two weeks because a water line there broke, according to an emergency order issued on Monday.
Proceedings scheduled to be held at District Judge Kenneth Johnson's District Court 16-3-03 while it is closed will instead be held at District Court 16-3-05, 2924 New Centerville Road, Rockwood.
All payments, filings and related documents can be accepted at Jury Room No. 1 at the Somerset County Courthouse, 111 E. Union St., Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary wrote in the emergency order.
Anyone who needs to make a payment can also do so online via ujsportal.pacourts.us/PAePayFCR/Index.
For immediate assistance on matters related to District Court 16-3-03, call 814-445-7442.
