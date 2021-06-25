The water main that sprung a leak Thursday, flooding the basement of the Johnstown Senior Center, was not even being used, said James Greco, chairman of the Cambria-Somerset Authority.
Crews identified the issue and shut off water to the line Friday, allowing sump pumps in the center at 550 Main St. to begin removing about two inches of water that accumulated.
“The sump pumps can handle the flow,” Greco said.
“By Monday, it should be dry.”
Timing of the break caused minimum disruption of operations at the senior center, said M. Veil Griffith, administrator for Cambria County Area Agency on Aging.
“We are on a post-COVID modified schedule,” she said on Friday.
“The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fortunately, we were not open today."
The center’s meal program was not interrupted and arrangements are being made in case operations can’t resume next week, she said.
Griffith commended the response to the situation.
Cambria County maintenance department, Johnstown Fire Department, Johnstown Water Authority and the EADS Group all sent personnel to the center.
“They have everybody in town working on it,” Griffith said.
Greco explained that the leak occurred in the authority’s “border line,” which brings water from the Border Dam on the Stonycreek River near Davidsville.
“The border line is used several months a year,” Greco said.
“We use it when we shut down the Quemahoning line.”
Those two main lines connect near the intersection of Clinton and Washington streets in downtown Johnstown. When the border line is not pressurized and in use, water from the Quemahoning line naturally backflows into a section of the border line near the connection point, Greco said.
“The border line sprung a leak,” he said.
Authority crews closed the connection valve between the two lines on Friday and will return Monday to locate and fix the leak.
